KY Gov. Beshear activates National Guard to Louisville

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear activated the Kentucky National Guard Saturday to provide safety and protection to Louisville and surrounding communities.
“We’re fully prepared to support the LMPD and other state agencies in protecting lives and preserving property,” said Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, Adjutant General of the Kentucky National Guard. “We will help ensure that our Kentucky citizens have the right to demonstrate peacefully and safely.”
The Kentucky National Guard says 350 Kentucky Guardsmen are reporting immediately for State Active Duty support. They are expected to arrive in Louisville Saturday afternoon.
Officials say the Kentucky Guard will provide support to civil authorities as long as directed to ensure the safety of people and property.
