KSP investigating fatal collision after truck strikes children

CHRISTIAN Co., Ky (WFIE) - One child is dead after being hit by a pickup truck on Friday.
The Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville was contacted by the Oak Grove Police Department to investigate a fatal collision just before 5 p.m.
According to authorities, preliminary investigation shows two children, ages five and eleven, attempted to cross Pembroke Oak Grove Road when they stepped into the path of a truck towing a trailer.
Authorities say both children were transported to a hospital. They say the 11-year-old was treated for injuries to her legs, and the 5-year-old was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing by Accident Reconstructionist Trooper Hunter Carroll.
