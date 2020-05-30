Gatherings in Evansville and Owensboro follow several around the country

EVANSVILLE, Ind. and OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Gatherings have been going on across the country since the death of George Floyd, and that includes some Saturday in the Tri-State.
A group of people are meeting at the Four Freedoms Monument in downtown Evansville. Organizers say it’s a peaceful meeting for justice.
Another one was planned at the same time outside the court building on St. Ann Street in Owensboro.
Organizers say it was sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and they wanted to make their voices heard.
There was also one Saturday morning in Jasper.
While it hasn’t been the case in other parts of the country, organizers say gatherings in the Tri-State are peaceful.
