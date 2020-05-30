Fort Branch businesses announce temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

FT. BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Five businesses in Gibson County will be closed this weekend due to COVID-19.
In a post on its Facebook page, R’z Cafe announced Friday night that it had come in contact with a positive case of COVID-19, and would be closed through the weekend.
Cafe management says this closure wasn’t ordered by the Gibson County Health Department, but rather out of caution for customers and employees.
They say this closure also applies to Flora June’s Scoop Shoppe and the Brickhouse Boutique.
Meanwhile, the Graceful Lady Boutique announced Friday on social media that it would be closed until Monday due to possible COVID-19 exposure. GLAM, which is connected to Graceful Lady, will also stay closed throughout the weekend.
