EPD: Man arrested following shooting at South Side apartment complex

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is now in custody after police say he got into a foot pursuit with officers and began shooting at them on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Lodge Avenue after hearing reports of a person with a gun. EPD officers were dispatched to Woodland Park Apartments at approximately 5:44 p.m.
Police say the 911 caller identified the man as 28-year-old Andrew Barnett, who is a parole registered offender for attempted armed burglary and intimidation.
When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found someone matching Barnett’s description and tried to approach him, but fled away as soon as officers attempted to make contact.
Police say the suspect ran for a short distance before one officer deployed his taser and hit Barnett’s arm. Once this happened, officers say Barnett grabbed a revolver firearm from his waistband and fired one shot at officers before succumbing to the taser’s effects.
Barnett then fell to the ground and was taken into custody without any further force.
