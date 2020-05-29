IL Gov. Pritzker announces decision to lift stay-at-home order

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his team confirmed 1,622 new COVID-19 cases and 86 additional deaths on Friday afternoon.
Illinois is currently reporting that 117,455 residents have tested positive with COVID-19.
As of Friday, 5,270 people across the state have lost their lives since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, more than 850,000 coronavirus tests have been administered, including 21,796 tests over the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Gov. Pritzker announced he’s signing an executive order to lift the stay-at-home order in Illinois.
Illinois transitioned into Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Friday. Thousands of businesses from numerous industries reopened their doors.
Restaurants and bars can reopen for outside dining.
Personal care services like salons, spas and tattoo parlors will reopen for reservations only.
State parks and campgrounds throughout Illinois will also open on Friday.
Health clubs and gyms can continue operations for personal training and outdoor classes.
All of these reopening protocols come with limitations that only allows group gatherings of 10 people or less.
Gov. Pritzker says that Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan could begin as soon as June 26.
You can watch Gov. Pritzker’s full Friday press conference in the video below:
Here are the numbers for our Illinois counties:
- Wayne Co. - 9 cases, 1 death
- White Co. - 2 cases
- Edwards Co. -2 cases
- Wabash Co. - 2 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.