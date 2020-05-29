Vitro closing in Evansville, approximately 365 jobs lost

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pittsburgh Glass Works, a division of Vitro, is closing its Evansville facility after 40 years.
Union President Tom Wright says there are approximately 312 hourly workers and 50 salaried employees.
He says the plant will start reducing at the end of July and should be closed by the end of December.
Wright says a WARN Notice will be filed with the state Friday or Monday.
The facility had been shut down for eight weeks because of the pandemic, and workers just returned this week.
Wright says there are many factors for the closing, including the downturn in the auto industry.
Employees say they officially notified Friday morning.
We have been trying to reach Vitro officials since the beginning of the week.
