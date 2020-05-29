Vanderburgh County Fair projects to be judged virtually amid cancellation

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The 2020 Vanderburgh County Fair is officially canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. However, fair contests this year will still continue as planned - only in a different way.
Officials say more than 700 students submitted projects for judges to review at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fair. After the fair’s cancellation, officials state that projects will now be judged virtually.
“Obviously, it’s not the ideal situation, but based on the situation that we’re in - it’s a great way for them to showcase what they’ve learned," Purdue Extension 4-H Youth Development Coordinator Megan Hoffherr said.
For fair participants like Abbey Duvall and Emily English, they said they’re disappointed this year’s fair will not run as scheduled, but they’ll still enter their projects virtually.
“We are still together virtually, and we’re still going to get the impact of the people judging the projects - they’re still going to tell us criticism," English, a local high school sophomore said. “So we are still getting the same thing as the fair, it’s just different.”
In Duvall’s case, this would have been her last year participating in 4-H.
“Whenever I started 4-H, we did the math, and I was like, ‘Oh! My last fair is going to be the 100th year - the year 2020,’ and now it’s not going to be exactly how I imagined it to be,” Duvall said.
14 News is learning that at least parts of the Gibson County Fair will be held. Officials say a carnival will still take place.
Officials said event organizers will meet this weekend to decide about the 4-H portion of the fair.
