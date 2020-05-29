Tuesday is primary day in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoosiers will head to the polls on Tuesday for the Indiana primary. However, there will be some changes to keep people safe due to COVID-19.
Previously in Vanderburgh County, a voter was required to vote at a polling place within their precinct.
Now, you can cast a ballot at any voting center that is convenient for you.
At the Civic Center in Evansville, social distancing markers are in place for those who choose to vote early.
At the Vanderburgh Public Library voting center, poll workers only allow 25 people in at a time to keep up social distancing.
The polls open on Election Day at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m.
Here is a full list of locations and times.
