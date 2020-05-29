Small Business Saturday helping business owners reignite local economy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Normally, Small Business Saturday happens right before the holidays in November.
Due to the impact that COVID-19 has had on small businesses, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District decided to hold at least one more.
When Posh on Main owner Vicki Bohleber opened her fashion boutique back in 2019, she was hoping that business would be booming in downtown Evansville.
On the one-year anniversary of Posh on Main’s grand opening, Bohleber had to close its doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was emotionally difficult because this has become a big part of my life," Bohleber said.
Shutting the store down wasn’t Bohleber preferred option, but she understood the decision was made with the safety of their customers in mind. She explained,
“We knew it was the right thing to do," Bohleber explained. "Obviously Governor’s orders - we were going to obey those.”
The impact on businesses like Posh on Main has been difficult over recent weeks, which is why the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District wanted to help.
Josh Armstrong, the President of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, said,
“You’ll see other events throughout the summer to bring people downtown, and we’ll continue to promote our small businesses through our social media and other platforms," Josh Armstrong, the president of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District said.
Bohleber said there have been a few other items in her store that helped them through these challenging times.
“Right now, we have handmade cloth masks. We have hand sanitizer in 15 different scents. It’s 62% to 70% alcohol, so it’s up to CDC guidelines.”
She says for Posh on Main and other small businesses, it’s been the customers that have helped them through.
“We rely on our customer base, and of course we rely on our friends and people who live downtown," Bohleber said. "They’re very important to us.”
You can check out all the businesses involved on the Downtown Evansville website.
