Reitz High School seniors receive diplomas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was no “Pomp and Circumstance,” but seniors at Reitz High School did receive their diplomas on Thursday.
Graduation is scheduled for July 9th, but high school staff say they felt it was important for seniors to have their diplomas sooner than later.
Younger students came by too - collecting personal belongings and turning in school materials.
Seniors like Maddie Hall say it’s a bittersweet moment to be back on school grounds.
“It’s really meaningful that they would take time out of their day to celebrate us, even if it’s a small celebration," Hall said. "I just hope we can experience what everyone else has experienced in the past for graduation, even if it’s in the summer.”
Students who were not able to stop by Thursday to pick up or return items are asked to email their counselor.
