Owensboro community hosts farewell parade for WWII veteran

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Drive-by parades seem common nowadays, but one community in Daviess County came together on Friday to say farewell to a special veteran.
Hugh Sullivan is a 93-year-old World War II veteran and is getting ready to head to Texas to be closer to his family, but not until his other family got to say goodbye.
“I have a pretty good knowledge of the English language, and there are not enough words in that language to express the appreciation for what has been shown here today,” Sullivan said.
Jessie Hettinger, president of VFW Post 696 Auxiliary, helped orchestrate the special occasion.
“Called around and everybody got together, and we’re going be doing a farewell drive by for him because we don’t have that many World War II veterans left in Owensboro," Hettinger said.
Family, friends, neighbors and fellow veterans drove by to wish Sullivan well and thank him for his service.
“A veteran’s family is a large organization, and we just try to pull together and keep ourselves going," Charles Lagadinos, commander of the American Legion in Owensboro said.
“Even my grandest hopes would not be enough to match what has happened," Sullivan said. “I always try not to show emotion, but this is one morning I had to show emotion. I couldn’t keep from it."
Smiles, waves and salutes were exchanged for Sullivan, and some of those even coming from strangers.
“When I hear of a veteran like him, I’m going to come pay my respects because he led the way for us," VFW Post 696 Commander Joey Benningfield said.
