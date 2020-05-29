Outdoor seating permits being put to use in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We first reported to you a few weeks ago that the city of Evansville's Reopen Task Force was working with the state to help out local restaurants.
Their hope was to allow restaurants in the city to add outdoor seating.
Now one of those businesses, Acropolis, is testing it out tonight.
Restaurant owners can now apply for a permit to have outdoor seating until they can open back at full capacity.
Acropolis is taking full advantage of this opportunity to feed Greek food to even more customers.
“40 people in the tent. It’s big enough for 10 tables of 4 with social distancing. Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, he mentioned that they’ve been trying to allow restaurants to do outdoor seating. We contacted him and he’s been very helpful,” said owner Doros Hadjisavva.
The permit is temporary, but if a local restaurant would like to apply, it is free.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.