Land purchased for Henderson solar facility

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s an update on the plans for a solar facility we told you about earlier this week.
West Kentucky Regional Industrial Development Authority, Inc.(4 Star Industrial Park) , and Geronimo Energy, a National Grid company, announced today the execution of a Purchase agreement as part of the Unbridled Solar Project (Unbridled Solar). The purchase agreement is for 418 acres located in the Park.
“This is an exciting day for not only 4 Star Park but our region in general. We are excited to have Geronimo as a part of our park,” stated 4 Star Board Chairman Doug Bell. “With this partnership our Board will now have the financial capacity to further enhance the park. These enhancements, such as a shell or spec building, will give us a competitive advantage when attracting new industry to our area.”
Anticipated to begin operations at the end of 2023, Unbridled Solar is currently the largest solar project development in the state of Kentucky.
“This is a momentous day in the history of 4-Star, and it is truly a win-win deal,” said Henderson County Judge Executive, Brad Schneider. “Geronimo gained the acreage it needed to generate the power required to make their solar farm viable. The 4-Star board now has the financial resources to make significant improvements to the park, including constructing a spec building, if it so chooses. The improvements could greatly improve the odds of attracting new industry to the park and creating jobs that will benefit all four counties.”
