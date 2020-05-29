13 new COVID-19 cases in our part of Indiana

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 33,558 confirmed positive cases and 1,946 deaths
Thursday it showed 33,068 confirmed positive cases and 1,907 deaths
Locally, the map shows six new cases in Vanderburgh County, two in Dubois County, two in Warrick County, and three in Perry County.
ISDH is hosting a drive-thru testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Princeton. It started Thursday and runs through Sunday.
It’s at Ivy Tech Community College on S. Crabtree Drive
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 265 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 192 cases, 3 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 167 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 3 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 14 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 19 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give a briefing at 1:30 CST.
You can watch it live here:
