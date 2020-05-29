Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosting candidates forum

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Chamber of Commerce will begin hosting a candidates forum for those who will be on the primary ballot on Friday.
They will be holding 30-minute sessions and asking those candidates a list of questions.
The candidates that will be participating and the date they will be participating are:
- May 29: Kevin Knight
- June 1: Austin Vowels
- June 2: Brad Staton
- June 3: Robert Pruitt
- June 4: Rodney Thomas
- June 5: Becky Brown
- June 8: Tom Davis
- June 9: Velvet Dowdy
The forums will be hosted virtually from 3:30 to 4 p.m. on the dates listed.
You can gain access to the candidate forum by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.