Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosting candidates forum
May 29, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT - Updated May 29 at 5:48 AM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Chamber of Commerce will begin hosting a candidates forum for those who will be on the primary ballot on Friday.

They will be holding 30-minute sessions and asking those candidates a list of questions.

The candidates that will be participating and the date they will be participating are:

  • May 29: Kevin Knight
  • June 1: Austin Vowels
  • June 2: Brad Staton
  • June 3: Robert Pruitt
  • June 4: Rodney Thomas
  • June 5: Becky Brown
  • June 8: Tom Davis
  • June 9: Velvet Dowdy

The forums will be hosted virtually from 3:30 to 4 p.m. on the dates listed.

You can gain access to the candidate forum by clicking here.

