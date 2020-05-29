Evansville church hosting community food share event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Christian Fellowship Church is hosting a community food share event Saturday where the church will present a free food box giveaway.
The church, along with Feed Evansville, will be offering free food boxes on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Christian Fellowship Church at 4100 Millersburg Road.
Event officials say all community members may receive a free food box filled with non-perishable items. They say social distancing and limited contact will be exercised at the event.
They say this event is designed to help those in need and who have been affected by COVID-19.
You can visit the church’s website for more information.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.