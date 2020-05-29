EPD sees increase in phone scams

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says they have recently seen an increase in phone scams in the Tri-State area.
They say many of these are called “ransom scams” where the caller impersonates a person or agency. These callers will tell you that you have to pay money to avoid being arrested for a warrant that was put on you for some sort of violation.
EPD officials say payment is usually demanded in the form of providing activation numbers off prepaid gift cards.
They say in a recent development they have seen that scammers will actually direct you to drive to the sheriff’s department or police department, and wait outside for them to come out and collect the payment. You wait, and they eventually callback and claim to be busy and ask you to give the card information to them over the phone.
According to the press release, these scammers often do enough research and use names of actual officers and use a spoof caller ID that displays the actual phone number of a law enforcement agency.
EPD wants to let the public know that no law enforcement officer will ever request direct payment to satisfy a warrant, fine or unpaid resolution, especially over the phone and by gift cards or Bitcoin.
They say if you ever receive a scam call to just hang-up and report it to police.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.