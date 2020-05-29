EPD: Kentucky man with felony warrant arrested in Evansville after 3 hour search

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police arrested a Kentucky man Thursday after a nearly three-hour search.
Evansville police say around 1:45 Thursday afternoon, they were called to animal control on Uhlhorn Street for a man who had a felony warrant out of Kentucky.
Authorities say they also received an alert that the man, 24-year-old Cody Dean Patton, was armed and dangerous.
According to a press release, when Patton noticed officers arriving, he ran out the back of the building.
They say he continued to flee across the Greenway, swam across Pigeon Creek and then forced entry into a home at Diamond Place Apartments.
Officers say they eventually found Patton in a yard barn on Meyer Circle.
Police say when Patton ran from officers, he was wearing a white shirt and jeans, but while running through apartments, they say he changed clothing.
They say when he was finally caught, he was wearing a flannel shirt and a sombrero, in an attempt to elude authorities.
Patton is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail until he can be extradited to Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.