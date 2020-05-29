Daviess Co. Judge-Executive declares June 1 as Day of Mourning

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly has declared Monday, June 1 as a Day of Mourning.
During the Green River District Health Department’s weekly Facebook Live chat, Mattingly says he felt compelled to remember those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Not just in Daviess County, or even Kentucky, but the entire country.
“That’s 100,000 people who won’t be around for the 4th of July or for Labor Day, Thanksgiving or Christmas. But it’s something that could have been much worse if we hadn’t taken this thing in hand," Mattingly said.
At last check, John Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering reports more than 101,500 Americans have died due to COVID-19.
