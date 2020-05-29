Country singer Sara Evans holding livestream event to benefit local venues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multi-platinum country music entertainer Sara Evans is celebrating the release of a new album with a virtual performance, and part of proceeds are benefiting a local venue.
The singer behind the 2004 hit song "Suds in the Bucket,” which rose to number one in the U.S. country music charts, has released her first solo studio album in three years called “Copy That.”
Evans will play a mix of hits and new music during the virtual performance. Along with the special event, Evans will take part in a question and answer session, as well as a meet-and-greet.
This performance will benefit venues across four different states, including the Victory Theatre in Evansville.
The live stream performance is set to start on Friday evening at 7 p.m.
For those who would like to buy tickets, click here to visit the event’s online page.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.