Autumn Like Weather On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy this morning with a 50% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. A cold front will sweep out the showers and elevated humidity during the afternoon. Skies becoming mostly sunny after 2:00 p.m. with high temps in the upper 70′s. Clear and chilly tonight with lows dipping into the mid-50′s.
Comfortable weekend weather...replete with sunshine and cooler temps. High temps dropping into the mid-70’s with low humidity to boot. Low temps sinking into the mid-50’s under clear skies.
Monday, mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70’s. Temps will re-surge to 90-degrees Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.
