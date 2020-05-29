Authorities looking for suspect who crashed stolen vehicle before leaving scene in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County authorities are looking for a suspect who is accused of crashing a stolen vehicle before leaving the scene.
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Fordsville Area Constable, Kentucky State Police, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio County EMS, were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the 6500 block of State Route 54 W around 12:30 Tuesday morning.
According to the press release, responding officers were told that the vehicle involved in the crash was confirmed stolen out of the Owensboro area.
Authorities say the suspect tried to steal the vehicle from a driver that had stopped to help.
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says that the driver was able to stop the suspect from stealing his truck.
They say the suspect then ran through a yard and into some woods.
Law enforcement searched the area but was unable to find the suspect.
The suspect was later identified as Ethan Dixon Jones of Owensboro.
The investigation is ongoing, and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 270-298-4411.
