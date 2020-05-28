WATCH LIVE: Special meeting held to discuss Kentucky High School Sports

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association is holding a special Board of Control meeting at 2 p.m. CST to address specific COVID-19 issues related to KHSAA sports and activities.
The meeting will be streamed on their YouTube channel.
You’ll be able to see it live here once it starts.
High school sports in Kentucky have been halted since March 12.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of both state basketball tournaments and the entire spring sports schedule.
