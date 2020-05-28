WATCH LIVE: IL Gov. Pritzker giving daily COVID-19 update

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Gov. J.B Pritzker is scheduled to give his daily coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m. CST on Thursday.
Click here to watch the live press conference.
On Wednesday, Gov. Pritzker announced 1,111 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 160 additional deaths on Wednesday afternoon.
This brought the statewide number to 114,306 total cases and 5,083 statewide deaths. The Governor says the vast majority of these cases have fully recovered from the virus.
Here are the numbers for our Illinois counties:
- Wayne Co. - 9 cases, 1 death
- White Co. - 2 cases
- Edwards Co. -2 cases
- Wabash Co. - 2 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.