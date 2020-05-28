2020 Vanderburgh County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

After an in depth and careful consideration of the COVID-19 CDC, State, and local health authorities’ guidelines for the 2020 Vanderburgh County Fair, the Vanderburgh County Fair Association Board of Directors had to make the hard decision to cancel this year’s fair. Our highest priority in making this decision was the health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, 4H’ers and their families and we felt that we could not deliver that safely. Also, the Vanderburgh County Fair is a self-funded event and it would not be financially feasible to adhere to the guidelines currently in place.