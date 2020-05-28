2020 Vanderburgh County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Plans for the 2020 Vanderburgh County Fair have been scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to fair officials, the Vanderburgh County Fair Associations Board of Directors voted to call off this year’s event after carefully looking over COVID-19 health guidelines and deciding it was too unsafe to move forward with the festivities.
The 2020 Vanderburgh County Fair was originally slated to begin on July 20 before wrapping on July 25.
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Fair released the following statement to 14 News on Thursday night:
After an in depth and careful consideration of the COVID-19 CDC, State, and local health authorities’ guidelines for the 2020 Vanderburgh County Fair, the Vanderburgh County Fair Association Board of Directors had to make the hard decision to cancel this year’s fair. Our highest priority in making this decision was the health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, 4H’ers and their families and we felt that we could not deliver that safely. Also, the Vanderburgh County Fair is a self-funded event and it would not be financially feasible to adhere to the guidelines currently in place.
4-H members will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual fair that allows their outstanding project work to be judged and put on display virtually. 4-H families will receive more information on how to enter projects virtually. Be sure to check out the Vanderburgh County 4-H Facebook page for information on the virtual display in July.
The Vanderburgh County Fair Association appreciates your past, present and future support of the fair and we look forward to seeing everyone at the 100th Vanderburgh County Fair beginning July 26, 2021.
