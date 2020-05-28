Unemployment rates spike throughout southwestern IN

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New numbers are out showing COVID-19′s impact on the workforce in southwestern Indiana.
Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties all saw sharp spikes in unemployment during the month of April.
These numbers are being released as many parts of the Hoosier State are starting to reopen.
On Main Street in downtown Evansville, the month of May has brought some much-needed relief to many business owners.
“It’s good to see people out and about coming into the stores,” Tracy Klemczewski, owner of Outside the Gift Box said. “Being cautious, but also just enjoying going out, and I’ve heard a lot of people say it feels good being able to go out and shop.”
Klemczewski’s gift shop was one of several businesses forced to temporarily shut down.
“It was a little concerning at first,” Klemczewski added. “We did a lot of sales online, trying to boost our online sales or boost our incentives online.”
The small family business is part of a new statistic.
In April, Vanderburgh County reported a 15.7% unemployment rate. In the months prior, the county’s unemployment rate held steady at a fraction of that number, nearly 3% in February and March.
Gibson County surpassed the state unemployment rate of 16.9% for the month of April, as 19% of county residents were out of work.
The national average was 14.7%, which is over 2% lower than Indiana’s rate.
“I guarantee you the halls of state government in Indianapolis, this shook them,” Greg Wathen of the Southwestern Indiana Economic Development Coalition explained. “Every economist I talked to, this really shook them.”
To put that into perspective, at the height of the Great Depression in 1933, about 24.9% of the entire workforce was unemployed. The statistic shakes out to more than 12 million people.
“We have an economy that is based upon consumer demand,” Wathen added. “If people aren’t buying things, certainly, you’re not going to be able to produce them.”
Wathen added a large contributing factor in Gibson County is likely from the automotive industry and its supply chain. However, as employees of vehicle manufacturers like Toyota now head back to work, the smaller shops also have to cash in on cutting down the unemployment rate.
“Yeah, I’m very hopeful for that,” Klemczewski stated.
The two Indiana counties with the highest unemployment rates from April are Elkhart County with 29.3% and Howard County at more than 34%.
Howard County is where the town of Kokomo is located. This is the same place that Vice President Mike Pence visited back on April 30.
