Tri-State Food Bank moving into new building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State Food Bank began moving into its new home off Lynch Road.
The new location has 80,000 square feet of space, compared to the 25,000 square feet in their old building.
Workers from Berry Plastics volunteered their time to help move pallets of food into the food bank's new digs. Executive director Glenn Roberts says it will be wonderful to finally have everything under one roof.
“Estimating it’s going to take us 16 to 20 truckloads over the next two days,” said Roberts. “Our mission is to make sure no one in the Tri-State goes hungry, and we finally have the facility with the capacity so that we can distribute enough food to ensure that no one goes hungry.”
They’ll be open for business on Monday, although the cold food storage units won’t be quite ready for use until mid-June.
