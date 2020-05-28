3 shots fired calls overnight in Evansville, woman taken to hospital after being shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police responded to three separate shots fired calls overnight.
Officers tell us one woman was taken to the hospital after being shot. That happened just before midnight Thursday at Bradford Pointe Apartments.
Authorities tell us they also found damage to the building.
They tell us they do not believe the woman’s condition is life-threatening.
No one else was hurt and no arrests have been made in that case.
Just hours before that run, police were called to another report of shots fired at Bradford Pointe Apartments. We spoke with neighbors on scene who told us they heard several shots.
One tells us a bullet went through their apartment, right over their wife’s head before entering another apartment.
Police say they did find damage at the building.
Both of the neighbors who say their apartments were hit tell us this kind of activity isn’t unusual for the area.
Now they’re saying they want to move out.
“This is probably it for us," said Jeremy Courter, a neighbor who says his apartment was hit. "My wife has lived here for about 23 years. She’s ready to move now.”
We’re told no one was hurt and no arrests have been made at this time. Police couldn’t confirm if the two shootings were connected.
Evansville police also responded to shots being fired on Adams Avenue. That happened Thursday night around 10:50.
We’re told officers were already in the area when they heard the shots go off. That’s when police say they saw a car leaving the area the wrong way.
We’re told they stopped the car and took four people in for questioning.
Once they did arrive on scene, they found a house had been hit. Authorities also said some cars on the street had bullet holes.
Police say no one was hurt and so far no arrests have been made.
