Showers end Friday, super weekend ahead.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A slow-moving cold front continues to inch toward the Tri-State. Warm and humid air ahead of the front will support showers and thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and evening. More showers and storms possible for the first half of Friday, with clearing skies by Friday night. Highs on Friday will reach 78. Over the weekend, we’ll see ample sunshine, less humidity and daily highs in the middle 70s. Temps will start to heat up again next week with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s by mid week. Scattered showers and storms will return Tuesday through Thursday.