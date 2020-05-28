Senator McConnell announces coronavirus funding for Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday that the city of Owensboro received a $65,828 federal grant from the US Department of Justice.
These federal resources, made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, will be used to help Owensboro with its coronavirus response efforts.
The funding is being distributed by the DOJ’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which allows local governments to supports efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in the area.
That funding can be used for overtime pay for first responders, equipment for law enforcement and medical professionals, and personal protection equipment.
