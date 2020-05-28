Reitz High School distributing diplomas Thurs. evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz High School will be distributing diplomas Thursday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
According to the high school’s Facebook page, they realize it would be beneficial for seniors to have their diplomas before their July 9 commencement ceremony.
School officials say they will also use this time for students in all grade levels to turn in school-owned times and pick up personal belongings.
When you arrive, they ask that you drive through the tunnel around the backside of the school building. They ask that you stay in your vehicle to practice social distancing.
School officials want you to write your student’s first and last name on a piece of paper so that staff members can easily view the student’s name from the window.
They ask for you to make sure that all items you are dropping off, including Chromebooks, chargers, textbooks and library books, are in a disposable bag that is closed and has your student’s name marked on the outside.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.