More Rain; Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Additional rain and isolated thunderstorms today as high temps climb in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Mostly cloudy with some sun during the afternoon. The severe weather threats will remain low through Friday.
Friday, rain and scattered thunderstorms during the morning. A cold front will sweep out the rain and humidity during the afternoon. Skies becoming sunny with high temps in the upper 70′s. Clear and chilly Friday night with lows dropping into the mid-50′s.
Agreeable weekend weather...filled with sunshine and comfortable temps. High temps dropping into the mid-70’s with low humidity to boot. Low temps sinking into the mid-50’s under clear skies.
