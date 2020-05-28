Housing market booming, inventory running low despite COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Homes are a hot commodity right now in southwest Indiana.
Realtors say homes are currently selling faster than the rate that homes are being placed on the market, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re seeing days on market at a record low of an average of 59 days on market for homes sold, which is really incredible,” Gretchen Muchnick, Vice President of Marketing with F.C. Tucker Emge Realtors said.
Realtors like Muchnick tell 14 News that they are considered essential workers during the pandemic, and they have found a way to safely sell homes.
“Maybe through a Zoom meeting, maybe through FaceTime - walk them through contracts, help them understand everything and they can do all of that virtually, and then get a signature virtually," Muchnick explained. "So it’s really been amazing.”
When it comes to the lack of homes on the market, home builders have stepped in, and they are seeing a record number of requests for homes to be built right now.
“I think interest rates have a lot to do with it," Jon Elpers, President of Gen 3 Contracting said. "I think interest rates right now are probably as low as I may ever see them.”
It’s a market where the “sold” sign goes up just as quickly as the “for sale” sign, which is why realtors are asking people to sell if they’re ready.
“The issues we’re having right now is we need more homes to sell," Muchnick said. “So inventory does continue to be low.”
This is why Muchnick says if any potential home buyers want something, there’s no time for second guessing.
“So if you’re ready to buy, be very ready to buy," Muchnick said. "Watch for those houses. When you see one that will work, call your real estate agent. Be ready to make an offer very, very quickly.”
For those who want to get an idea on their next home, the 69th Annual Parade of Homes is scheduled from June 6 until June 14.
Homes will be open for in-person touring and online.
