IU student reacts to university’s reopening plans for 2020 fall semester

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana University released new information Wednesday about what the upcoming fall semester will look like.
Like many other schools, the University announced a plan that will incorporate both in-person and online cases, starting in the 2020 fall semester
“You make expectations about how it’s going to go, and now those expectations are nothing like what’s about to happen," IU incoming senior Evelyn Crowley said.
For college students around the country preparing to head back to campus, the past few weeks - even months - have been filled with waves of uncertainty.
“We were all anxiously waiting to see what was going to happen," Crowley said. “Because they told us a few months ago that ‘Hey! These are the scenarios, this is what could happen.’”
On Wednesday, those students heading to Bloomington in the fall got some much-needed answers.
“I really appreciate what they’ve been doing to make sure we’re safe," Crowley said. "But at the same time, it’s not your stereotypical college experience. It’s not how anyone imagined the year was going to go.”
The academic year is laid out in three parts:
Fall Semester:
- Begins August 24
- August 24 - November 20, classes can be in-person
Winter Session:
- Begins November 30
- November 30 - January 18, online classes only
Spring Semester:
- Begins January 18
- January 18 - February 7, online classes only
- February 8 - May 9, in-person classes resume
- May 9 marks end of spring semester
Other changes to the 2020-21 academic year at IU include the following policies:
- All residence halls will be single room occupancy with exceptions
- No fall or spring breaks mid-semester to limit travel on and off campus
Despite the big changes to what college life used to be, many students are just grateful to be heading to campus during the coronavirus-era.
“I don’t think that it would be the same sitting at home, doing it online and not having anything," Crowley said. "I’m super thankful.”
