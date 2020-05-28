Henderson man facing robbery and kidnapping charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint and forced into a truck.
They say Saturday, the victim when to a hotel room on Highway 41 North to meet a woman.
The victim said a man named Jacob Bates answered the door.
Police say Bates held the victim at gunpoint and tried to take his money.
They say when he didn’t find any, he forced the victim into a truck and took him to his home in Evansville to look for money.
Police say Bates then took the victim back to Henderson and found his money and phone.
Officers say they searched the hotel room and found a loaded gun and the victim’s credit card.
Bates was arrested and is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.
