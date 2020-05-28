Henderson gets infrastructure grant for KY 425 bypass site

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say a collaboration by Henderson Economic Development, Henderson County Fiscal Court and the City of Henderson has earned the community an infrastructure grant for an economic development site located in Henderson County along the Kentucky 425 Bypass.
The $175,000 grant from Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) board in a new program called Kentucky Product Development Initiative (PDI) will be used to extend Henderson Municipal Gas natural gas lines approximately 4,400 feet from the existing line on U.S. 60 to the Henderson ByPass Rail Site located on Kentucky 425.
Henderson County’s project cleared the first round for funding consideration late last fall after an application was submitted for the Kentucky 425 site.
The local Economic Development team organized a site visit with community partners including City and County government, utility providers, Qk4 Engineering, Henderson County Riverport, CSX, Henderson County School System, Henderson Community College and local existing industries.
Henderson County and the City of Henderson submitted the grant application jointly in support of Henderson Economic Development, formerly part of KYNDLE.
The City, as beneficiary, and Henderson Municipal Gas staff will take the lead on this utility infrastructure improvement project and will design and install the extension of gas lines to the property site.
Officials say the project will decrease the timeline of startup operations for a potential new industry which will, in turn, enhance job opportunities and local economic improvements for the community.
“This project will help make the 425 ByPass site even more attractive for future economic development,” said Missy Vanderpool, executive director of Henderson Economic Development. “This has been a true collaborative effort amongst our community partners and we are thankful for everyone’s efforts.”
Henderson County Judge-executive Brad Schneider also commended the teamwork involved in landing the infrastructure funding.
“This grant is the culmination of a lot of hard work on the part of a lot of people. I especially commend Henderson Economic Development team member Whitney Risley for keeping the grant process on track over these last many months,” Judge Schneider said.
“Improving the infrastructure at the 425 Bypass site can only make it more attractive to prospective industries and hopefully result in more high-paying jobs for the people of our region,” he added.
The City already has obtained easements needed for the project from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The grant requires a 50-50 local match of which the City committed $75,000 in in-kind services. An additional $100,000 was pledged by the Henderson County Fiscal Court from its Tennessee Valley Authority allocation.
“We are pleased to have been able to contribute to speeding up the process for putting this site to work for our community,” said Mayor Steve Austin. “We look forward to seeing the next steps as our community partners continue to pull in the same direction to make great things happen.”
