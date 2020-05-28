Henderson Co. shares voting plans for next month’s primary election

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Clerk Renesa Abner was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Henderson on Thursday to discuss plans for the upcoming primary election.
Abner says the county has already seen triple the number of absentee ballots coming in compared to previous years, and there’s now a new way to apply for one.
The county is using an online, secure portal instead of paper applications. Residents enter a social security number and date of birth, and then double check the generated information. An online signature will be pulled from the resident’s driver’s license, and after a confirmation, the ballot will be automatically mailed.
“Because the last thing we want is for someone to not be able to vote," Abner said. "We want people to vote, but the message here is - the safest, easiest way for you to vote is going through this portal.”
Abner says it takes about two minutes to complete the form online. Click here to visit Kentucky’s voter information portal.
The last day to apply is on June 15.
For those who do not want to or cannot apply online, there will still be in-person early voting by appointment starting on June 8.
Click here to learn more information about the upcoming primary election.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.