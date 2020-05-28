Henderson Co. Coroner’s Office gets approval for new van

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Fiscal Court has given the coroner’s office approval to buy a new transport van.
The coroner asked for a van in January when local funeral homes stopped transporting bodies from sites to the coroner’s office.
The coroner is also working with local fire departments, hoping they’ll be able to help when called to a scene where someone has died.
“The age of my staff is 67-years-old, and we’re all not getting any younger, and I told them my concern is back injuries," said Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer. "We have talked with the fire chiefs in Henderson County about helping us because nine times out of 10, they’ll be out if it starts as a medical call.”
The coroner hopes to have the van up and running sometime in June.
