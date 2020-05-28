Green River District reports 9 additional COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Green River District Health Department officials report that nine additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Three of those new cases are in Daviess County, three are in Henderson, two are in Ohio County and one is in Webster County.
Green River health officials say the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 665. They say 507 people have now recovered.
Hopkins County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases or deaths Thursday.
Here are the numbers from our Kentucky counties.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 493 cases, 7 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 312 cases, 5 deaths, 252 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 219 cases, 29 deaths, 164 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 167 cases, 107 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 112 cases, 4 deaths, 82 recovered
- Webster Co. - 34 cases, 31 recovered
- McLean Co. - 24 cases, 1 death, 21 recovered
- Union Co. - 9 cases, 8 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 7 cases, 6 recovered
