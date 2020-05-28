Friday job fair set in Evansville to fill 156 jobs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Custom Staffing Services say they have orders to fill 156 jobs as soon as possible.
The light industrial jobs are in Evansville, Princeton, Mount Vernon and Boonville.
Custom Staffing is conducting job fairs at its offices at 1820 N. Green River Road on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or you can call 812-474-7400 to get instructions on how to apply.
Successful applicants will be able to start working as soon as next week.
