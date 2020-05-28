EVPL set to launch curbside pickup service on Mon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library announced it’s set to launch a curbside pickup service that will begin on Monday, June 1.
“EVPL To Go” will allow people to pick up copies of library materials for the first time since March 14.
Pickup hours is scheduled to operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
This service is an early step towards a complete reopen of all eight EVPL locations.
No official date has been set for when that complete reopen will take place.
Click here to learn more information about the pickup service and the library system’s reopening plans.
