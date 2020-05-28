Evansville officials initiate COVID-19 College Challenge in effort to raise $6M

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The “Battle of the Fans: COVID-19 College Challenge” has officially begun.
In this fund drive, 14 different schools throughout the state will be represented in an effort to raise $6 million for the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund for the Greater Evansville Region.
For the next four weeks, fans can make a contribution on behalf of their favorite university or alma mater.
The goal behind this campaign is to have fun while raising money to help those in southwestern Indiana who were most directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the universities represented in this challenge include the University of Evansville, University of Southern Indiana, Indiana University, Purdue University and Ball State University.
Evansville City Council Member Ben Trockman explains how the challenge operates.
“It has a countdown clock, so you’ll know where you’re finishing in each quarter," Trockman said. "The donations will also be added to the leader board. You can leave comments on the leader board. Anybody that wants to leave a comment, I encourage you to do so - talk a little trash against your rival, have some fun, come up with some quirky messages.”
For those who want to help their team win, click here to visit the “Battle of the Fans: COVID-19 College Challenge” official website.
