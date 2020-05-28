Dubois Co. has 3rd COVID-19 death, Indiana deaths up 36

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 33,068 confirmed positive cases and 1,907 deaths
Tuesday it showed 32,437 confirmed positive cases and 1,871 deaths.
Health officials in Dubois County say they have four new cases, bringing their total to 190.
They also announced the county’s third COVID-19 related death.
“It is with tremendous sorrow that I share the news of the loss of our third COVID-19 related death in a Dubois County resident,” said Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer. “We at the Dubois County Health Department send our sincere condolences to friends and family of this individual.”
The state map shows six more cases in Vanderburgh County, two more in Perry County, and two more in Spencer County.
ISDH is hosting a drive-thru testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in Princeton.
It’s at Ivy Tech Community College on S. Crabtree Drive
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 259 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 190 cases, 3 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 165 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 28 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 14 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 19 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
