City of Evansille offering rain barrels

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Evansville Storm Water Management Department is partnering with Coca Cola Refreshments to offer rain barrels to raise awareness about water conservation.
Coca Cola has donated 55-gallon plastic drums for several years, which are converted into rain barrels.
Donations from area businesses, engineers and conversation groups are used to purchase adapters that attach to the barrels to downspouts on houses to collect rainwater to later use to irrigate gardens and lawns.
The adapters will be provided to individuals wishing to use them for the barrels.
The rain barrels can be picked up by individuals and organizations to be decorated and used as rain barrels at their homes.
City officials say there are only 30 barrels available and will be given out on a first come first serve basis.
Rain barrels are available for pick-up in the “BACK 40” Parking Lot of the Civic Center on Friday, June 5 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
For more information, contact Storm Water Coordinator Karan Barnhill at 812-436-4977.
