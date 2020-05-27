YMCA of Southwestern IN hosting Summer Day Camp

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many Tri-State families are wondering what to do for summer child care now that many schools and camps have cancelled summer programs. However, local organizations want you to know, there are still a few options available.
The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana started its Summer Day Camp this week, providing educational child care at six different sites from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Leaders say temperature checks are given daily and campers must follow a very strict handwashing schedule throughout the day.
Even though this year’s campers won’t be going on any field trips, leaders say their summer schedule is full.
“We’ve incorporated a lot more academic and activity at the sites themselves. So a lot more reading time, a lot more STEM activities. Just a lot more learning in general, whether that’s through crafts or art," said Lisa Verkamp, marketing director for YMCA. "We want to make sure people know they have a safe alternative for their kids to continue learning and to be active this summer.”
