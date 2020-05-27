Hopkins Co. officials report additional COVID-19 death

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Hopkins County officials announced during their Wednesday update that another resident has passed away due to COVID-19.
Hopkins County didn’t have any new cases to report. They now have 29 total deaths.
You can watch their update here.
Green River Health Department officials are reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, seven are in Daviess County, one is in Hancock County, five are in Henderson County, one is in McLean County and 15 new cases are in Ohio County.
Green River health officials say 494 people have recovered from the virus in the district.
Here are the numbers from our Kentucky counties.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 487 cases, 7 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 309 cases, 5 deaths, 249 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 219 cases, 29 deaths, 164 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 165 cases, 103 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 109 cases, 4 deaths, 78 recovered
- Webster Co. - 33 cases, 31 recovered
- McLean Co. - 24 cases, 1 death, 19 recovered
- Union Co. - 9 cases, 8 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 7 cases, 6 recovered
