Solar facility to be built on 1,700 acres at Henderson/Webster Co. line

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Big Rivers Electric Corporation say they have entered into agreements to purchase power from two solar developers who will build, own and operate their facilities in western Kentucky.
They say Community Energy and Geronimo Energy, a National Grid company, were chosen to provide up to 260 megawatts (MW) of solar generation.
Officials say Community Energy will provide Big Rivers with up to 100 MW, which will come from solar arrays set to be located in Meade and McCracken Counties.
They say Geronimo Energy will build 160 MW on nearly 1,700 acres at the Henderson/Webster County line and will begin generating in early 2024.
Both contracts are 20-year agreements.
"Big Rivers is excited to add this renewable energy source to our portfolio for the sole benefit of our Member-Owners," said Bob Berry, President and CEO of Big Rivers Electric Corporation. "This is another example of our commitment to provide safe, reliable and sustainable energy to our Members."
“Geronimo Energy is proud to partner with Big Rivers on the largest solar energy project in the state of Kentucky,” stated David Reamer, President of Geronimo Energy. “As a company committed to the southeastern region of the United States, Geronimo looks forward to bringing significant economic benefit - such as new tax revenue, job creation, local spending, and charitable funding - that will directly result from Geronimo’s Unbridled Solar Project to the state of Kentucky.”
