Showplace Cinemas announce reopening plan
(Source: WFIE)
May 27, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 12:28 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showplace Cinemas announced on Facebook that they now have a reopening plan in place.

These are the reopening dates for their different locations.

  • Showplace East will open June 14
  • Showplace Newburgh will open on June 19
  • The FEC bowling lanes will open June 19
  • Showplace North, Henderson, Harrisburgh, Jasper, Princeton and Connersville will open June 26
  • The FEC arcade and laser tag facilities will open on July 4

The Facebook post goes on to say more details will be coming soon.

Posted by Showplace Cinemas on Friday, May 22, 2020

