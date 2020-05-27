Showplace Cinemas announce reopening plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showplace Cinemas announced on Facebook that they now have a reopening plan in place.
These are the reopening dates for their different locations.
- Showplace East will open June 14
- Showplace Newburgh will open on June 19
- The FEC bowling lanes will open June 19
- Showplace North, Henderson, Harrisburgh, Jasper, Princeton and Connersville will open June 26
- The FEC arcade and laser tag facilities will open on July 4
The Facebook post goes on to say more details will be coming soon.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.