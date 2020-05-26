Showers/storms through Friday. Sunny & pleasant weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our wet weather pattern will hang on through Friday. We’ll have daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. No widespread severe weather expected, but some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs on Thursday and Friday will rise to near 80. Overnight lows will sag into the middle 60s. A cold front will wipe the weather slate clean on Friday evening. Cooler, less humid air will stream in from the north, setting us up for a sunny and pleasant weekend with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the middle 50s. Temps warm back into the lower 80s by early next week.